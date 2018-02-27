Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : OUTSIDE THE YOUTH AND COMMUNITY CENTRE (ML 310039) : OPP YOUTH CLUB PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (BRA58) BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017855

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : High Street Brading Car Park : High Street-Brading

Works description: Carriageway remedial work BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017929

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Opposite Green Banks MORTON ROAD on MORTON ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 473922 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTEC5MV01

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

B3323 East Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with Coppins bridge. : East Street-Newport

Works description: kerb repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017900

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 26 Victoria Avenue and ops side of the road. ML410002 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017793

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Enternace toMews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017918

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : just down from the jct of star street : George Street-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017871

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017899

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 241239 from Forest Hills to the turning area : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: EST Post remedial work CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017951

B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : Church Hill opposite York Road Totland Bay, outside a property called The Cottage. Map attached . : Church

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017874

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : From West Street to Appuldurcombe Road (ML520075) : High Street-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway remedial works WROXALL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017926

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ST HELENS : ML320073 : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Carriageway investigation works ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017948

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU06

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the Bembridge bound side of the c/way just after the wooded area : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: pothole works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017870

Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 24 Highfield Road and ops side of the road. ML440261 : Highfield Road-Shanklin

Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017794

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: With the junc of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NITON – 456116 – Traffic Management – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Excavation – **Portable traffic light heads** linked with BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH04

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH05

Kennel Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Kennel Lane, Chale, verge between Ivy Cottage and the junction with Kingston Road 70 metres on Chale bound carr

Works description: carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017875

Kings Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

27 February — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 22 ML340556 : Kings Road-Binstead

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing ML340556 BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017792

Linden Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : From junction with Elm Grove to Winston Road, 240m, ML 240151 : Linden Road-Newport

Works description: EST Post remedial NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017953

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview

Works description: kerbing repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017877

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with TRAFALGAR ROAD on MELBOURNE STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU07

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : : Duxmore Weather Station (Highway) Findlay Irvine ICE 2000—Air Temp, Road Surface Temp, Residual Salinit

Works description: Upgrade works to weather station under 2 way temp lights ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017882

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH04

Stag Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op Rose Cottage Stag Lane NEWPORT PO30 5TR : Stag Lane-Newport

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017873

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017901

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 February — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : FromAshey Road to Ratcliffe Avenue (ML330211) : Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017925

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.61 and house no.56 ML140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140083 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017954

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Southern side of the c/w behind the hedge. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: ditch clearance works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017903

Enterprise Way, Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: APPROX 60M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF SAUNDERS DRIVE ON ENTERPRISE WAY

Works description: COWES 478170 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJ2UDD01

Gordon Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: From Halberry Housr 200 mtrs West (ML 261202): Gordon Road-Newport

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017775

Kingfisher Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : First left hand spur off Kingfisher Close, 89m, ML260227a : Kingfisher Close-Carisbrooke

Works description: EST Post remedial CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017952

Oak Tree Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of footway from John Nash Avenue (ML 162290): Oak Tree Way-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017773

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

28 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 March — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION WITH HEFFORD ROAD ON SYLVAN AVENUE

Works description: COWES 478068 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJ0ATW01

Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP LINDULA ON WHITWELL ROAD

Works description: VENTNOR – 478071 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTJ0EKV01

