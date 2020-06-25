30 Isle of Wight firefighters tackle blaze caused by dumped disposable BBQ

The action of one person could have cost untold damage and ruined lives, say the Friends of Freshwater Fire Station

Tackling the Alum Bay fire by Freshwater Fire Station

Fire crews from across the Isle of Wight were called to reports of a fire in the scrubland yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

The fire in the open at Alum Bay was caused by a carelessly discarded disposable BBQ.

Discarded BBQs that caused the Alum Bay fire by Freshwater Fire Station

Friends of Freshwater Fire Station reported that the heat from the BBQ set fire to hillside bushes and this spread, causing fire damage to an area measuring approx 50 metres x 50 metres.

Tenders at the Alum Bay fire by Freshwater Fire Station

Huge environmental disaster was prevented
Thankfully, the fast action of the first crews on the scene contained the fire and stopped it spreading to residential property on the hill top, into the pleasure park, into grazing land and a huge environmental disaster was prevented.

Alum Bay fire by Freshwater Fire Station

Foolish action could have cost untold damage and ruined lives
Friends of Freshwater Fire Station ended by saying,

“It is so important that these disposable BBQs are used and disposed of sensibly, this foolish action could have cost untold damage and ruined lives.

“Please people look after this beautiful Island of ours, one small BBQ meant six fire engines, two water carriers, one police unit and 30 firefighters were tied up on this incident.”

Damping down the Alum Bay fire by Freshwater Fire Station

Images: © Friends of Freshwater Fire Station

