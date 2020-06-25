30 Isle of Wight firefighters tackle blaze caused by dumped disposable BBQ

Fire crews from across the Isle of Wight were called to reports of a fire in the scrubland yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

The fire in the open at Alum Bay was caused by a carelessly discarded disposable BBQ.

Friends of Freshwater Fire Station reported that the heat from the BBQ set fire to hillside bushes and this spread, causing fire damage to an area measuring approx 50 metres x 50 metres.

Huge environmental disaster was prevented

Thankfully, the fast action of the first crews on the scene contained the fire and stopped it spreading to residential property on the hill top, into the pleasure park, into grazing land and a huge environmental disaster was prevented.

Foolish action could have cost untold damage and ruined lives

Friends of Freshwater Fire Station ended by saying,

“It is so important that these disposable BBQs are used and disposed of sensibly, this foolish action could have cost untold damage and ruined lives. “Please people look after this beautiful Island of ours, one small BBQ meant six fire engines, two water carriers, one police unit and 30 firefighters were tied up on this incident.”

Images: © Friends of Freshwater Fire Station