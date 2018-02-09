Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD

Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 February — 19 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT: ML-210073. At roundabout with Wellington Rd.: Carisbrooke Road-Newport:; Jason Boulter

Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #10. NEWPOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017606

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220096 – outside no 24 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Task order detailed a treatment in 25mm Inlay. Outside no. 24 level of finished asphalt layer was laid high causing the kerb check to be lost and now surfacewater runs off the road towards the properties. Kerb will now have to be riased to provide a 25mm kerb check and appropriate adj to driveway NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017765

Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH WATERY LANE ON HARBORS LAKE LANE

Works description: SHANKLIN 384979 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ43MGF02

Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 February — 11 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240283 : Little London-Newport

Works description: Second phase of works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017730

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of SANDOWN AND SHANKLIN BRIDLEWAY 57 and NEWPORT ROAD on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 358126 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPD30UG02

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 436189 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From S/O 3 STATION ROAD to approx 36m South on HIGH STREET

Works description: VENTNOR – 7 – 435992 – Remedial Works Internal – Remedial reinstatement to clear Internal defect in Footway/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRF5WWY01

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017766

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 1 Melville Street, Sandown

Works description: Skip licence -09/02-15/02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003711