Challenges faced by local media to be reviewed by Government

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely.Ed

Island MP Bob Seely has welcomed the launch of a new review on securing the future of local and regional press.

The Internet has eroded advertising income for local media leading to cuts in staff and the ability to hold local representatives and organsiations to account.

Review of challenges being faced

The Prime Minister has therefore announced an expert external review to examine the range of challenges that the press industry is facing.

Bob said,

“The Isle of Wight has a vibrant local media and this is something I value highly. “I want to ensure this remains the case so media organisations can inform and shine a light of what goes on in our council chamber, courtrooms and communities. “The review is a good starting point to look at the challenges local media faces and I am pleased it will examine the role and influence digital platforms like Google and Facebook are having on the ability of the press to operate.”

An estimated two-thirds of local authority districts in the UK are now not served by a local daily newspaper, according to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Image: Da Mong Man under CC BY 2.0