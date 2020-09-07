500-mile tour for Isle of Wight cyclists raising money for Mountbatten

Three friends from the Isle of Wight successfully cycled Scotland’s North Coast 500 in support of Mountbatten’s Go the Distance.

Edward Scotcher, Joe Benton and Joe White spent the August bank holiday weekend tackling the 500-mile route, which is usually considered a road trip for vehicles.

However, the Island trio clocked up around 100 miles a day on their bikes to complete the challenge, raising more than £3,300 for Mountbatten.

Scotcher: Really pleased to have raised so much money

Edward, a trainee pilot in the RAF, said,

“It was tough, we were against a strong head wind which slowed us down but we were determined to do it. “Getting going each day was difficult but we got used to being on bikes for eight hours, though I did keep thinking about all my friends enjoying the bank holiday in the pub. “But we liked the idea of cycling the route and doing it for charity. “When we discussed it with friends and family, it was very apparent that between us all, we all knew someone who had been supported by Mountbatten, so it was an easy decision. “We are really pleased to have raised so much money.”

The group set off from Inverness Castle on 28th August and returned to the same location last Tuesday. They wild camped each night in-between rides.

Sponsorship is still available by visiting their JustGiving Page.

More than £6,000 raised

In total, more than 80 people signed up for this year’s Go the Distance, raising more than £6,000 for Mountbatten.

Riders were challenged to complete their chosen distance during August.

Hitt: North Coast 500 cyclists would really appreciate some extra sponsorship

Mountbatten major events fundraiser, Matt Hitt, said,

“Given the circumstances, to have more than 80 people get on their bikes for our cause is brilliant and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part. “I’d like to give a special mention to the guys who cycled the North Coast 500 for all their efforts – and they would really appreciate some extra sponsorship if anyone would like to donate.”

Harrison Hendy

Ten-year-old cyclist

Competitive cyclist, Harrison Hendy, ten, of Arreton, also took part in Go the Distance to give himself a challenge during lockdown.

His mum, Nadine, said:

“He really missed the lack of racing and coaching this year due to Covid-19, so this was a nice challenge for him and we also knew it was achievable. “As a family, we have always supported the hospice by doing Walk the Wight and End to End.”

News shared by Matt on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Image: Ed Scotcher, Joe Benton and Joe White, pictured at the top of Applecross Pass