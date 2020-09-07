First Inquest cases heard by Isle of Wight Coroner since lockdown

After inquests stopped in March, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, cases are finally being heard again at the Isle of Wight Coroner’s Court.

Sitting for the first time last week, Isle of Wight Coroner Caroline Sumeray heard the first cases since lockdown restrictions eased and the all clear to resume was given.

Mr Gary Edmund Newbold

One of the first cases heard was that of Mr Gary Edmund Newbold, which concluded he had died in December last year, as a result of an accident.

The 68-year-old fell at his Wroxall home on 4th December, and initially did not want his family to call for help. In the early hours of 5th December, however, his son rang for an ambulance after he complained of pain in his left hip.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport, where an x-ray found Mr Newbold, a retired wood machinist, had fractured his left femur.

While in hospital, Mr Newbold developed pneumonia, which caused problems due to a past history of chronic lung disease.

Staff at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust noted he was in a great deal of discomfort and was at times confused but he did make progress following physiotherapy.

Mr Newbold’s condition deteriorated, however, and on Christmas Day, 2019, he was transferred to Mountbatten hospice, in Newport, where he received palliative care until his death.

David ‘George’ Barnes

An inquest into the death of David ‘George’ Barnes, it was found he died suddenly on 1st February, due to recognised complications of an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Mr Barnes had been seen at the emergency department after having an episode of confusion.

His wife, Mary, said she had been speaking to her husband as she walked into the bathroom and heard him fall to the floor.

By the time paramedics arrived, Mr Barnes had died due to a rupture of the aneurysm.

It had been repaired in 2017 but had developed a persistent leak, and was at a point where, according to Mrs Barnes, no more could be done as a stent had already been inserted to help the flow of blood.

Coroner, Ms Sumeray said the aneurysm could not be completely repaired and there was a risk it would be difficult to survive, especially as Mr Barnes was on medicine which thinned his blood.

Mrs Barnes said her husband had died how he would have wanted, at home and in no pain and described him as a wonderful husband, father and step-father.

Kathleen Gilfrin

Kathleen Gilfrin died in March having suffered a fall at home, causing a traumatic subdural haematoma, where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain.

Mrs Gilfrin, 85, also contracted pneumonia in hospital.

Her husband said she was walking in their Ryde house, on 24th February, when she fell and hit her head on their bedroom floor.

Mr Gilfrin sat with her until the paramedics came but noted her face was blank.

A CT scan at St Mary’s Hospital found a bleed in Mrs Gilfrin’s head.

Mr Gilfrin said:

“Even though we both retired to the Island to put our feet up, Kathy’s health deteriorated, with one problem after another.”

In conclusion of accidental death, Ms Sumeray said:

“She suffered a traumatic subdural haemorrhage which was exacerbated by the anticoagulant medicine she took.”

