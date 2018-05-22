Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – NEW SITE PROVISION – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: from o/s 25 to s/o 55 STATION AVENUE on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – BLOCKAGES – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw,fw to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU01

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : J/w devonia gardens ML310033 : Morton Road-Brading

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018730

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rear off The Plough & Barleycorn, No 4

Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115252812-001195

Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : J/w west street corner of double bt cover ML310543 : Argyll Street-Ryde

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018728

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

23 May — 07 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND: From Woodlands to junction with York Lane, 220m, ML 640348: Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018698

Gold Street, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

22 May — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640501 – From the junction with Town Lane : Gold Street-Porchfield

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018788

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630227 : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018587

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630229 – From Green Land close to Lansdown Gardens : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018589

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – from Bank Cottage to Green Land Close : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018588

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – From Lansdwon Gardens to Glencoe Cottages : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018590

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630231 – From Glencoe Cottages to the entrance of Rome Cottage : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018591

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 03 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630232 – From the entrance of Rome Cottage to j/o Loverstone Lane : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018592

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

23 May — 03 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE : From Highwood Lane to Loverstone Lane, 242m, ML 630233 : New Road-Gatcombe

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018593

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From op Argyll road to the cemetery entrance. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018729

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018757

Down Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 May — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Ocean View Road to the junction of Littleton Close ML 540250 : Down Lane-Ventnor

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540250 VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018708

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: at the junction of BROADWAY on STATION AVENUE

Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU02

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : O/s 9 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018732

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD

Works description: COWES 491582 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01

Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

23 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ROOKLEY : Whole length from Main Road 235m south ML640385 : Hillcrest Road-Rookley

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ROOKLEY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018705

Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240282 : Little London-Newport

Works description: bridge inspection works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018782

Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

22 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of Lodge Close from Main Road (ML 660406): Lodge Close-Brighstone

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT 50% PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018704

Rectory Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S GLEBE, RECTORY ROAD

Works description: Replace 1 jointbox frame and cover(s) (2285mm x 680mm) in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00100500204035400

Scinde Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RO The Plough & Barleycorn, 4 North Road

Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115252812-05864

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 6

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115293680-01533

South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 May — 29 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 South Street

Works description: Skip Licence- 22/05-28/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003991