Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd May 2018

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – NEW SITE PROVISION – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: from o/s 25 to s/o 55 STATION AVENUE on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – BLOCKAGES – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw,fw to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU01
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : J/w devonia gardens ML310033 : Morton Road-Brading
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018730
A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rear off The Plough & Barleycorn, No 4
Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115252812-001195
Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : J/w west street corner of double bt cover ML310543 : Argyll Street-Ryde
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018728
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
23 May — 07 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND: From Woodlands to junction with York Lane, 220m, ML 640348: Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018698
Gold Street, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
22 May — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640501 – From the junction with Town Lane : Gold Street-Porchfield
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018788
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630227 : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018587
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630229 – From Green Land close to Lansdown Gardens : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018589
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – from Bank Cottage to Green Land Close : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018588
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – From Lansdwon Gardens to Glencoe Cottages : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018590
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630231 – From Glencoe Cottages to the entrance of Rome Cottage : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018591
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 03 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630232 – From the entrance of Rome Cottage to j/o Loverstone Lane : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018592
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
23 May — 03 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GATCOMBE : From Highwood Lane to Loverstone Lane, 242m, ML 630233 : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018593
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From op Argyll road to the cemetery entrance. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018729
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018757
Down Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 May — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Ocean View Road to the junction of Littleton Close ML 540250 : Down Lane-Ventnor
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540250 VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018708
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: at the junction of BROADWAY on STATION AVENUE
Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU02
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : O/s 9 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018732
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD
Works description: COWES 491582 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01
Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
23 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ROOKLEY : Whole length from Main Road 235m south ML640385 : Hillcrest Road-Rookley
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ROOKLEY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018705
Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240282 : Little London-Newport
Works description: bridge inspection works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018782
Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
22 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of Lodge Close from Main Road (ML 660406): Lodge Close-Brighstone
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT 50% PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018704
Rectory Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S GLEBE, RECTORY ROAD
Works description: Replace 1 jointbox frame and cover(s) (2285mm x 680mm) in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00100500204035400
Scinde Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RO The Plough & Barleycorn, 4 North Road
Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115252812-05864
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 6
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115293680-01533
South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 May — 29 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 South Street
Works description: Skip Licence- 22/05-28/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003991
