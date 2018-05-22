Teachers’ union add their support to ‘Keep Our Studio School’ campaign

Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the NEU – which has over 450,000 members across the country – has sent a statement of support for the campaign to save the Studio School in East Cowes.

It reads:

“The National Education Union understands the distress the closure of the Isle of Wight Studio School will cause for its students and their parents. No child or parent should ever face this situation.

“Responsibility lies fairly and squarely with the Government which has continued to pursue a model of education which is clearly not viable in the long term.

“This is evidenced by the fact that the Isle of Wight will be the 19th Studio School to close since this school model was first established in 2011. It is disgraceful that the sponsor, Inspire Academy Trust, has simply walked away.

“The Government’s fragmented and marketised education system is dysfunctional and children and young people are paying the price. The NEU believes the legal powers and funding must be restored to local authorities to open new schools and provide additional school places of the type and in the locations where there is genuine demand.

“This is the only way to ensure democratic accountability of education at local level.”