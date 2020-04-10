A guide to Isle of Wight NHS services over Easter weekend

While Isle of Wight services are still caring for and treating people over this Easter holiday weekend, the key advice is to still stay at home, stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Temporary changes have been brought in to help tackle the Coronavirus pandemic — and this NHS advice should be able to help point you in the right direction, if you need it.

If you have a high temperature, a continuous cough and think you may have Covid-19, please contact NHS 111 online — do not visit your GP practice, pharmacy or any other healthcare venue.

Contact your GP

Apart from that, however, if you have any other health-related issue and need advice or treatment, the majority of GP practices will be open on Good Friday (10th) and bank holiday Monday (13th).

On Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th April, access to GPs will be the same as any other weekend.

Legg: These are exceptional circumstances

Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“If you think you need to be seen, please use your practice’s website for an online consultation or phone to discuss whether you need an appointment. “People who feel unwell and think they may need a GP appointment should still phone their surgery in the usual way, especially with problems such as like breast lumps, chest pain, and blood in urine. “Many patients can receive the appropriate advice and support over the phone, with appointments only being arranged for those who really need to see someone face-to-face. This may not be at your usual practice but this will be explained to you when the appointment is made. “These are exceptional circumstances and the NHS is, as everyone knows, facing major pressures but our staff are still here to help you. “We know for many people it will be really difficult not seeing family and friends over Easter but there are specialist services available to help you, including a range of mental health support.”

Other options

As well as most GP practices, the following options are also available this Easter:

Pharmacies will be open to provide prescriptions and essential over-the-counter medication. Some will be open from 2pm-5pm on Friday and Monday and others may be open longer. Please check their opening times on their website or visit www.nhs.uk before you travel.

NHS111 online (www.111.nhs.uk) is able to provide advice and care for a range of issues. Please only call 111 if you can’t get online or you’ve been instructed travel

For mental health support, over 18s can call the Safe Haven on 01983 520168 or email safehaven@twosaints.org.uk from 10am-10pm on weekends and bank holidays. There is also a round the clock mental health crisis number for adults and those under 18 – 01983 522214

The Urgent Treatment Centre at St Mary’s Hospital is open but the Isle of Wight NHS Trust are urging people not to attend unless you are asked to by an Urgent Treatment Service Clinician. Advice is to phone your GP or contact NHS111 who will direct you to the appropriate service. If you attend the Urgent Treatment Centre for a mild illness without going through NHS111 you may be asked to return home and go through NHS111.

Emergency dental treatment — if you have a dental emergency you should call your dental practice during opening hours for advice. If you do not have a regular NHS dentist, you can search for a local dentist on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk and call them. In the evening and at weekends, patients can contact NHS 111, which will provide advice and direct patients to an out of hours service if necessary.

When patients call a practice, a telephone assessment will assess their dental needs, offer advice or prescrib medication to relieve any pain or treat an infection. The Isle of Wight Council has set up a helpline for the vulnerable, frail or elderly to provide information and advice as well as practical support to frail or vulnerable people who do not have support from families, friends or their local community — call 01983 823 600 with lines open seven days a week from 9am-5pm.

Dr Legg added:

“The NHS is working extremely hard to make sure everyone is able to receive the care they need during these difficult times. The changes in place will help us to do this and local people can help by choosing the right service if they need care over the Easter weekend. “However, please remember to use our Emergency Departments and/or 999 for life threatening situations such as heart attacks, strokes and serious blood loss. They remain open and able to treat people who need the specialist lifesaving care they provide.”

