Government launch Coronavirus Status Checker to help NHS plan response

At the end of last month OnTheWight reported on the Zoe App, developed in collaboration with scientists at King’s College London which is helping to build a picture of just how many people in the UK are displaying symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19), or not.

This week a new Coronavirus Status Checker that will help the NHS coordinate its response and build up additional data on the COVID-19 outbreak was launched by Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock.

Complete the status checker

It’s important to note that this is not a form of triage or clinical tool, those with potential Coronavirus symptoms should still visit 111 online for medical advice about their symptoms.

However, by completing the Status Checker, you’ll be able to tell the NHS about your experience.

It is open to anyone in the UK to use on the NHS Website and in its initial phase the NHS is particularly keen for anyone who thinks they may be displaying potential Coronavirus symptoms, no matter how mild, to complete it.

Will help NHS plan its response

The information gathered will help the NHS to plan its response to the outbreak, indicating when and where more resources like oxygen, ventilators and additional staff might be needed and will provide valuable insight into the development and progression of the virus across the country.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

Technology and data is playing a vital role in battling Coronavirus and supporting our heroic NHS frontline workers to save lives, protect the vulnerable, and relive pressure on the NHS. We must learn as much as possible about this virus, and we are asking the whole nation to join this effort. If anyone has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 I would urge you to use our new status checker app to help us to collect essential information on the virus and allow us to better allocate NHS resources where they are needed most.

Collaboration with others

The initiative is a collaboration between NHS England, NHSX, NHS Digital and Public Health England at the request of the Health and Social Care Secretary.

The creators of a number of independent apps and Websites which have already launched to collect similar data have agreed to work openly with the NHS and align their products and data as part of this central, national effort.

Information collected by the NHS Coronavirus Status Checker will form part of a core national COVID-19 dataset held by NHS England.

Complete the survey

The tool is live now and people can complete the survey either for themselves or on behalf of someone else with their permission.

It asks them:

why they are staying at home

to choose from a series of options to describe how they are feeling

whether they have any other health problems

their date of birth

their postcode

how many people are living in their home.

Thanks to Debbie for the heads-up

Image: Dimitri Karastelev under CC BY 2.0