A little too late for Warriors fight back

Isle of Wight 42 Kent 48

As had been the case some six weeks ago when Kent Kings last visited the Island for a National Trophy speedway fixture, the ‘Wightlink’ Warriors were slow to start this National League meeting, which last night allowed the visitors to establish an early twelve point lead after just five heats.

That head start proved too big an obstacle for the Warriors to overcome, but it turned out to be a valiant effort from the home side that had several riders carrying knocks from recent accidents.

A healthy crowd were treated to some all-action racing, with plenty of passing from both sides. Warrior’s new boy Alfie Bowtell (pictured below) was again aggressive and assured, with just one defeat in five races. Ben Morley, clearly suffering from his recent wrist dislocation, kept plugging away manfully, as did all the side right down to the reserves.

Kent were well served by Jack Hampshire and surprise packet Taylor Hampshire whilst their top man, Luke Bowen, had a night of frustration, twice being penalised for delaying the start of races.

Bishop: “Spiced with a little controversy”

Warrior’s co-promoter Barry Bishop was not disheartened by his team’s determined display. He said after the meeting,

“That was a super speedway meeting full of good racing from everyone, spiced with a little controversy, but from our perspective another disappointing home reversal. “You could see a couple of our guys weren’t 100% and considering the buffeting they’ve taken recently I’m not surprised nevertheless I am proud of the way they kept at it and I cannot fault their commitment.”

Scorers

Warriors – Ben Morley 10+2, Rider Replacement for Chris Widman, Scott Campos 7, Danno Verge 5, Alfie Bowtell 14, William O’Keefe 3, Shaun Tedham 3+3, Jamie Cousins 0.

Kings – Luke Bowen 7+2, Taylor Hampshire 10+1, Jack Thomas 13, Anders Rowe 7+1, Nathan Stoneman 6, Nick Laurence 0, Alex Spooner 5+1.

Report shared by Rob on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Image: © Ian Groves

