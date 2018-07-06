Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 6th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S HEALTH CENTRE ON HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

06 July — 11 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NITON : Newport road, Niton. Approx 200m past Southford lane, heading towards Niton. (ML530099) : Newport Road-Niton

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019042

Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

06 July — 11 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : From gate for Approx 20m MLN/A CLASS 4B : Pump Lane-Calbourne

Works description: c/way pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019046

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.65

Works description: Skip Licence- Medina Avenue, Newport – 06/07-12/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004113

Barry Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 1 TO 7

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002172

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH STAPLERS ROAD TO OUTSIDE No.157, BOTH FOOTWAYS

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-19

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 18 GREEN LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT .

Works description: Remedail reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08060425

Greenwood Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM No.23 GREENWOOD WALK TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-20

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 HOME MEADE , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedail reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09042152

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ST CROSS BUSINESS PARK,MONKS BROOK JUNCTION OF 100 JUN DODNOR LANE NE WPORT PO30 5WB

Works description: NEWPORT 507748 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU84PKP01

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0