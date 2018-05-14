A week of races for Isle of Wight Cycle Race Team

Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team Race reports shared by Russell Thomson.

Bournemouth Jubilee Wheelers 2 Day

The first Bournemouth Jubilee Wheelers 3 stage Road Race took place on the weekend of 12th and 13th May. Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team sent three riders to compete in the stage one hill climb, stage two ten mile time trial and the final 56 mile road race against a field of 60 riders.

Ian Hayden, Adam Holleyman and Joe Staunton were all competing in their first stage race and with points available in the individual events as well as the overall, it was not only a great race of all-round ability but also became more tactical.

On Saturday (12th) it was the hill climb up first in the village of Colehill. It was very short at 1km, starting on the flat then ramping up steeply for the last 300 meters, making pacing the effort crucial. Adam Holleyman completed the climb in 1 min 53 seconds to place eighth out of the field of 60 riders. Joe Staunton was just a few seconds back in a time of 1 min 58 seconds and Ian Hayden in a time of 2 minutes 5 seconds.

Later in the afternoon on the Saturday the riders faced a ten mile individual time trial taking place on the roads around Colehill. This was a much longer effort with pacing and maintaining an aerodynamic position key. Adam Holleyman had another strong ride and placed tenth in a time of 21 minutes 21 seconds. Ian Hayden stopped the clock in 22 minutes four seconds and Joe finishing in 22 minutes 21 seconds.

After completing both the first day’s events Adam Holleyman was placed in eighth overall and looking forward to improving his position in the next day’s Road Race.

Sunday (13th) was the concluding 56 mile road race around Lulworth castle in Purbeck. The riders took on ten laps of a 5.6 mile circuit to fight for the general classification and stage victory.

Adam Holleyman was well positioned and fighting at the front of the race with only two laps to go, but suffered with severe cramp affecting his ability to fight for the win. Joe Staunton suffered worse luck when a rider crashed into him, knocking him down in the process.

Joe was lucky to escape with only cuts and bruises but his race was also over. Despite the bad luck in the final race the team enjoyed the racing and took many positives from the weekend as they continue to race through the season.

Goodwood South Down Velo

On Tuesday (8th May) four Wightlink-Wight Mountain RT riders went back to Goodwood for the third summer series race held by Southdown Velo.

Adam Holleyman, Stu waite, Ian Hayden and Matthew Allsopp lined up in the 12 lap E12 race with a full field of riders the race started fast with groups trying to form a break away but with Adam sitting up the front of the field he was successful in bringing the race back together when moves were made.

Allsopp and Waite managed to get into a break which lasted a lap and then Hayden and Waite managed to get away again for a short spell until chased down by a local team bringing the race back together into the last few laps the support vehicle came through to the front and slowed the race to stop interference in the third cat race which was just ahead coming into their last lap.

Once they had finished, the flag was dropped again and with a couple of laps to go the pace was high with a small group forming and getting a gap the Island team re-grouped coming into the last lap getting through to the front they worked hard stringing the bunch out in chase, through to the final straight where Allsopp out sprinted the series leader over the finish line just behind the breakaway group but in the points.

Omega Portsmouth Circuits

On Wednesday (9th) three Riders, Russell Thomson, Jerry Cooper and Kev Foster lined up to compete with 25 other Third Cat riders. the race started at a steady pace but soon heated up with a few early breakaway attempts.

The wind was blowing strong along the back straight making it the perfect pace for a breakaway to escape but despite Thomson making multiple attacks nothing stuck. All three riders rolled in safe with the bunch.

Image: © Eamonn Deane & Stu Waite