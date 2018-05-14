Isle of Wight musicians come together to ‘Rock For Good’

Islander Josh Adams has been in touch with details of a new live music event which aims to raise much-needed cash for Isle of Wight causes.

He says that some of the Island’s top bands will be performing at ‘Rock For Good’, and all day event on Sunday 27th May at Coburgs in Union Street, Ryde.

From the tightest bands to the most bonkers, from covers to originals and a splash of drag on the way, we pride ourselves on true variety. We thrive to be a diverse as possible. Expect the best from us.

Supporting Ryde Rescue

This year the event will be supporting Ryde Inshore Rescue, a registered charity that has been saving lives for years.

Josh says,

“These guys do a phenomenal amount for the Island and the safety of its inhabitants, all on a volunteer basis.”

Free entry and prizes galore

The event which begins at 3pm on Sunday 27th May features the likes of The Red Hot Babymakers, Mr Strange, King Kuna, Sexy Pretty Things, Little Martha, Storm, Valentine Gray, Koln, Greg Barnes and Proud Mary.

Josh adds,

“There’ll be prizes for those who stick around and catch multiple bands! Together we can make a difference, together we will show the world what true love can do!”

To stay in touch with the latest updates, see the Facebook Event page.

Image: © Bobbin and the Babymakers

Location map

View the location of this story.