Isle of Wight musicians come together to ‘Rock For Good’

Isle of Wight musicians will be heading to Coburgs on Bank Holiday Sunday to ‘Rock for Good’ and help raise much-needed cash for local causes – the first of which is Ryde Inshore Rescue.

bobbin and the babymakers

Islander Josh Adams has been in touch with details of a new live music event which aims to raise much-needed cash for Isle of Wight causes.

He says that some of the Island’s top bands will be performing at ‘Rock For Good’, and all day event on Sunday 27th May at Coburgs in Union Street, Ryde.

From the tightest bands to the most bonkers, from covers to originals and a splash of drag on the way, we pride ourselves on true variety. We thrive to be a diverse as possible. Expect the best from us.

Supporting Ryde Rescue
This year the event will be supporting Ryde Inshore Rescue, a registered charity that has been saving lives for years.

Josh says,

“These guys do a phenomenal amount for the Island and the safety of its inhabitants, all on a volunteer basis.”

Free entry and prizes galore
The event which begins at 3pm on Sunday 27th May features the likes of The Red Hot Babymakers, Mr Strange, King Kuna, Sexy Pretty Things, Little Martha, Storm, Valentine Gray, Koln, Greg Barnes and Proud Mary.

Josh adds,

“There’ll be prizes for those who stick around and catch multiple bands! Together we can make a difference, together we will show the world what true love can do!”

To stay in touch with the latest updates, see the Facebook Event page.

Image: © Bobbin and the Babymakers

Monday, 14th May, 2018 12:24pm

By

