Alex Polizzi, The Hotel Inspector, seeking Isle of Wight candidates for Channel 5 programme

If you run a hotel, guesthouse or B&B on the Isle of Wight that isn’t reaching its full potential, perhaps the Hotel Inspector can help.

The Hotel Inspector - Alex Polizzi

Alex Polizzi is on a quest to revive the fortunes of hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs on the Isle of Wight that aren’t reaching their full potential.

If you’re an owner in need of some expert advice on raising reviews, boosting occupancy and making your business profitable, get in touch with the production company now (details below).

Alternatively if you have friends in this type of business let them know about the offer and you might be watching them on TV in the next year.

Email the team for more information – hotelinspector@twofour.co.uk

Monday, 22nd July, 2019 4:13pm

By

