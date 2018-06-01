Work of aspiring Isle of Wight photographer featured on Source Photographic Review Website

Congratulations to the Isle of Wight’s Alice Armfield, who has recently had her fantastic photography featured on the Source Photographic Review Website (it’s the Magazine for Contemporary Photography).

Empty Nest

The feature on Source is called ‘Empty Nest’ and comprises a series of photographs “examining the complexities of relationships that exist between a teenage son and his father”.

The images are beautifully tender and Ali has shared three with us here.

Click on image to see larger version







You can see the others by popping over to Source to take a look.

A rising star

This is not the first time OnTheWight has featured Ali, a former student of Cowes Enterprise College. In 2015, she was awarded the Association of Colleges (AoC) as Student Photographer of the Year.

Ali has been studying for a Degree in Photography at University of Portsmouth and recently delivered her dissertation, an analysis of mirrors, self representation and maternal imagery in Frida Kahlo’s art.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for results day, but based on her past work, we reckon Ali will pass with flying colours.

Image: © Alice Armfield