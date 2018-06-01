22% of Isle of Wight cancer patients wait more than two months for treatment

More than 20 per cent of cancer patients on the Isle of Wight were still waiting for treatment, two months after an urgent GP referral.

A report, seen by the governing body of the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) last week, revealed 78 per cent of patients were seen within two months of referral.

The target set by the NHS is 85 per cent.

Over 95 per cent of patients received their first treatment within two months, following a consultant’s decision to upgrade the priority of the patient.

Wait time targets for non-urgent medical treatment were also consistently missed.

More than 12 month wait for non-urgent treatment

There were 21 incidents of patients having to wait over a year for non-urgent medical treatment. The target set by the NHS is zero.

There were 11 incidents of patients waiting over 12 hours from the decision to admit to actual admission — known as ‘trolley waits’.

Campaigner: Could be a ‘death sentence’

Christine Lightbody, from the Save Our NHS campaign group, said expecting cancer patients to wait two months for their first treatment could, in some instances, be a ‘death sentence’.

“The strain and stress this will put on people is immense.”

She added:

“The CCG say they wanted our health care to be equivalent to what is on the mainland but this won’t happen if we have these kinds of delays.”

The NHS Trust and Isle of Wight CCG were contacted for comment.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

