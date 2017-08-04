An evening of eclectic, contemporary folk with Charlie Dore and Julian Littman

Get ready for a very special evening of eclectic, contemporary folk as Charlie Dore, one of the UK’s most respected songwriters teams up with multi-instrumentalist Julian Littman of Steeleye Span for a preview her brand new album, Dark Matter.

The new collection, described as a cocktail of speculation, stories and dreams served up in a hand-blown glass, includes the songs Two Thousand Hour Lightbulb, Breakfast of Neutrinos, 15 Minutes With Danny Kaye and Personal Hell.

Plethora of instruments

Charlie promises another raid on the instrument cupboard as the pair swap guitars, mandolin, harmonium, ukulele, piano and autoharp as well as some new and different flavours to shine a personal light on her subject matter.

They’ll dip into favourites from the past six albums too and also share some original acoustic versions of hits Charlie has written for others, including George Harrison and Jimmy Nail. She may even do a new version of Pilot of the Airwaves if we ask nicely…

Book now

The event takes place at the wonderful St. Catherine’s Church on Saturday 12th August.

Tickets are priced at £10 each an available from Ventnor Exchange (Church Street, Ventnor) or you can buy now online to secure your seat.

‘Beautific of voice, fragrant of melody and lyrically fearless’ MOJO ★★★★

‘A gift for melody, brave, poignant, entertaining, original ‘ Guardian ★★★★

Meet Charlie and Julian

After the live performance Charlie and Julian will be available to meet, talk and sign CDs.

There will be light refreshments available provided during the interval by the Friends of St Catherine’s Church.

The Promoter will be hosting a raffle in support of a local community interest company Care in The Garden who run a plant nursery at Wootton assisting individuals with Health and Support needs to enjoy all the ingredients for a full life recipe.

