Isle of Wight primary school receives ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

The outcome of a short inspection by Ofsted officers to St Helens Primary School last month has been published today.

Staff, pupils and parents will be pleased to know the inspector found the school to be ‘Good’.

The inspector praised the headteacher, Miss Loader, for developing a “welcoming and positive atmosphere in which pupils are safe and happy”. They explain she has “shown dedication to improving the school still further”.

The Governors were found to be supportive and committed to the school, taking their responsibilities seriously and playing an important role to ensure that the school continues to improve.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.







St Helens Primary 118169 5 (PDF)



St Helens Primary 118169 5 (Text)



Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0