Isle of Wight primary school receives ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

Well done to all involved in ensuring this Isle of Wight primary school continues to provide ‘Good’ provision for its pupils.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

green smiley balls

The outcome of a short inspection by Ofsted officers to St Helens Primary School last month has been published today.

Staff, pupils and parents will be pleased to know the inspector found the school to be ‘Good’.

The inspector praised the headteacher, Miss Loader, for developing a “welcoming and positive atmosphere in which pupils are safe and happy”. They explain she has “shown dedication to improving the school still further”.

The Governors were found to be supportive and committed to the school, taking their responsibilities seriously and playing an important role to ensure that the school continues to improve.

The report
Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.



Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 19th April, 2018 9:03am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kEb

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ofsted reports, St Helens, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*