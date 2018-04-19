Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
A3054 Snooks Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : On the triangle crossing point. : Snooks Hill-Newport
Works description: Footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018427
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CRANMORE : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore on Newport bound carriageway verge, opposite Highview Farm, Map attached. : Yarmouth
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018417
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 22 Trafalgar Road Newport
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935458
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : S/b located o/s gate house farm (verge has been sprayed dud to surface water) : Gatehouse Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018432
Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : West of the railway bridge before the bend, as marked with cones (ML340367) : Harding Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018433
Heath Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Heath Lane-Freshwater, whole length of lane. (From the junction with Colwell Road to outside a property ca
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018428
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
19 April — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE: From junction with Howgate Road to roundabout, 347m, ML 340165: Hillway Road-Bembridge
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018165
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018531
Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : O/s Granfers Cottage, Southdown road, Chale. ML540280 : Southdown-Chale
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018429
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : At the traffic light jnc with Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018409
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway just before No.93 ML210042 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018407
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 26 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: number 68
Works description: Scaffold licence 20/04-26/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003878
Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Elm Lane-Calbourne, ditch alongside Shalfleet bound carriageway, from the design centre to 360 metres nort
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018413
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH STAPLERS ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS IN COLLABORATION WITH SGN
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-2
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : Locks Green Road-Porchfield fromLocks Green Farm to Locks Green House. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018416
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 April — 30 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML340150 – winding way : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Post works – channels BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018356
Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WARBURY GROVE, PRINCES ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130372
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH FURRLONGS
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS ARE TO BE COMPLETED UNDER TM PROVIDED BY SGN
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-1
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 119 WYATTS LANE , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125823
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018536
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold licence – ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde 19/04-02/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003882
B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
19 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Oakwood
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115206395-00602
Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: VENTNOR : ML540291,5,6 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor
Works description: Tree Lopping VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018500
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION OF BULLENS ROAD AND PONDWELL ROAD, RYDE, PO33 1QB
Works description: Excavation required to provide new telecoms service.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN1W00000IBTWJRMG01
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside Superstore on DODNOR LANE
Works description: NEWPORT – 481936 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW/Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLJWKZ01
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Furrlongs 321m to the junction of Pan Lane ML240264 : Home Meade-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240264 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018333
Lane End Close, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
19 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Sunbeams
Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115246230-00941
Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From carpark grounds just after House no 10 down to House no 20 ML F20621 : Redver Gardens-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F20621 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018334
Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Worsley Road, 104m, ML 260436: Redver Gardens-Newport
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018331
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02
St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : whole length from the junction of Hurst Hill 224m to Weston Road ML 640567 : St Saviours Road-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML640567 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018330
Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND
Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018529
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
20 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297,8,9,300 and 640501 : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Tree Lopping CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018499
West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD (ML 240234) : West Street-Newport
Works description: Change the power supply of the sign from solar to mains. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018532
