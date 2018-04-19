Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Snooks Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : On the triangle crossing point. : Snooks Hill-Newport

Works description: Footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018427

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CRANMORE : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore on Newport bound carriageway verge, opposite Highview Farm, Map attached. : Yarmouth

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018417

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 22 Trafalgar Road Newport

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935458

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : S/b located o/s gate house farm (verge has been sprayed dud to surface water) : Gatehouse Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018432

Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : West of the railway bridge before the bend, as marked with cones (ML340367) : Harding Shute-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018433

Heath Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Heath Lane-Freshwater, whole length of lane. (From the junction with Colwell Road to outside a property ca

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018428

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

19 April — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE: From junction with Howgate Road to roundabout, 347m, ML 340165: Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018165

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018531

Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : O/s Granfers Cottage, Southdown road, Chale. ML540280 : Southdown-Chale

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018429

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : At the traffic light jnc with Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018409

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway just before No.93 ML210042 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018407

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 26 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: number 68

Works description: Scaffold licence 20/04-26/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003878

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Elm Lane-Calbourne, ditch alongside Shalfleet bound carriageway, from the design centre to 360 metres nort

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018413

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH STAPLERS ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS IN COLLABORATION WITH SGN

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-2

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : Locks Green Road-Porchfield fromLocks Green Farm to Locks Green House. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018416

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 April — 30 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML340150 – winding way : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Post works – channels BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018356

Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WARBURY GROVE, PRINCES ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130372

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH FURRLONGS

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS ARE TO BE COMPLETED UNDER TM PROVIDED BY SGN

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-1

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 119 WYATTS LANE , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125823

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018536

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold licence – ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde 19/04-02/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003882

B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

19 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Oakwood

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115206395-00602

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: VENTNOR : ML540291,5,6 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor

Works description: Tree Lopping VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018500

Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION OF BULLENS ROAD AND PONDWELL ROAD, RYDE, PO33 1QB

Works description: Excavation required to provide new telecoms service.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CN1W00000IBTWJRMG01

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside Superstore on DODNOR LANE

Works description: NEWPORT – 481936 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW/Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLJWKZ01

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Furrlongs 321m to the junction of Pan Lane ML240264 : Home Meade-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240264 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018333

Lane End Close, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

19 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Sunbeams

Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115246230-00941

Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From carpark grounds just after House no 10 down to House no 20 ML F20621 : Redver Gardens-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F20621 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018334

Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Worsley Road, 104m, ML 260436: Redver Gardens-Newport

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018331

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02

St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : whole length from the junction of Hurst Hill 224m to Weston Road ML 640567 : St Saviours Road-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML640567 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018330

Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND

Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018529

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

20 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297,8,9,300 and 640501 : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Tree Lopping CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018499

West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD (ML 240234) : West Street-Newport

Works description: Change the power supply of the sign from solar to mains. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018532