Another ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted for Isle of Wight pre-school

The latest Ofsted inspection report for Chatterbox Nursery at Dover Park primary school, Ryde has been published today.

The report found the quality and standards of early years provision to be ‘Good’ in all areas.

This was the first full inspection for four years of the nursery that provides care for 45 two-four year olds.

The highlights

Strengths at the Nursery were highlighted as:

The provider is passionate about her role and strives to make a difference to the children and families with whom she works. She is exceptional in her dealings with children and their families, listening to them and providing them with additional support wherever possible.

There is a purposeful drive for improvement. The provider monitors the quality of the provision and successfully recognises areas for development. She swiftly arrange additional training for staff where weaknesses are recognised, to promote the best possible outcomes for children.

Staff plan some interesting activities for children to enjoy. They observe children as they play and assess the progress that they make. Information about children’s learning and progress is regularly shared with parents.

Children’s behaviour is dealt with appropriately. All staff have attended behaviour management training to ensure consistency in their approach. They teach children to take turns and share, and provide clear explanations when behaviour is not acceptable

The report

Full details can be found in the report, click on the full screen icon for larger version.







Chatterbox Nursery, Dover Park EY468015 2 (PDF)



Chatterbox Nursery, Dover Park EY468015 2 (Text)



Image: laffy4k under CC BY 2.0