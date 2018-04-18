Help the ‘Whispering Ponies’ continue their work for those with dementia

Jo and Giles Boddington – of Sanford-based Bodster CIC which provides support to the Island’s ageing dementia population – are hoping that Islanders will help then gain enough votes in this year’s funding round of The People’s Project.

This coming Friday (20th April), you’ll be able to see the husband and wife team showcase their project, ‘Whispering Ponies’ on Meridian West ITV regional news at 6pm.

Stiff competition

They are one of five groups in ITV Meridian West in the running for a share of up to £150,000 of funding. Only three groups will be allocated the funding based on highest number of votes received.

‘Whispering Ponies’ is the only Island project and as every vote counts please share this with your friends and family and help ‘Whispering Ponies’ get as many votes as possible.

Voting closes at midday on Monday 30 April 2018. You can only vote once per region and will need an email address to vote.

What’s the money for?

If successful, Bodster CIC will use the grant to offer equine therapy sessions for older people in residential homes and day care centres.

The project will work with people with dementia and those who are socially isolated to encourage interaction with their ponies.

Bodster also wants to invite local schools along, when appropriate in order to encourage their understanding of dementia. The project aims to stimulate social interaction and improve wellbeing for everyone involved.

Helping secure much-needed funding

Jo of Bodster CIC, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, to secure further much-needed funding. We urge local Island people to get behind us. “If successful, our project will make a real difference to our local community in Sanford, Godshill and by visiting more homes we will be able to expand our reach and respond to the community’s requests. “We will integrate people through more volunteers coming on visits. We want to develop inter-generational activities by engaging younger volunteers and school children who come to general sessions in being involved with people with Dementia. We want to break down barriers using their common love of the ponies.”

Strengthening communities

Joe Ferns, UK Funding Director of the Big Lottery Fund, said:

“As the largest funder of community activity in the UK, we are proud to support grassroots groups that are using the vision, determination and drive of local people to strengthen communities. “The People’s Projects showcases the best of these and is a chance for you to have your say on how National Lottery funding can benefit your local community.”

Location map

View the location of this story.