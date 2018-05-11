Battling Warriors take sting out of Coventry Bees

Isle of Wight 50 Coventry 40

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team made it two home league wins out of two as they gradually took the sting out of the Coventry Bees after providing twelve race winners.

There was good news overnight that skipper Ben Hopwood was planning to race despite a troublesome knuckle injury, however pre-match preparation was hampered when Adam Portwood phoned in mid-morning to say that through a combination of factors, he would not be able to race in the evening. That created another opportunity for Jamie Sealey to have a run-out at reserve.

Coventry were expected to provide stern opposition and the opening five races saw honours even – that after Sealey slid off at high speed in heat two. He attempted a further obviously painful ride but then withdrew from the match on medical advice.

In a meeting full of cut and thrust action, it was good to see the Warriors making fast starts and then battling through from behind when necessary. As with the Belle Vue fixture a month ago, this was a very sound team performance with points coming from all areas. Ben Morley recorded another immaculate maximum, Danno Verge battled for every point, Chris Widman (pictured above) had his best meeting of the season, Shaun Tedham was effective at reserve and Ben Hopwood and Scott Campos were both dependable and spectacular when required.

After the meeting co-promoter Barry Bishop said,

“We saw this as a must win meeting following some disappointing home results and I am delighted with our riders’ positive attitude. “Losing Jamie was a blow but Shaun worked hard to provide cover and overall our teamwork both on and off track was excellent.”

Scorers

Warriors: Ben Morley 15, Danno Verge 4, Scott Campos 10+1, Chris Widman 7+1, Ben Hopwood 10, Shaun Tedham 4+1, Jamie Sealey 0.

Bees: Connor Mountain 11, Luke Harris 3+1, Jon Armstrong 6, Luke Ruddick 7+3, Danny Phillips 6, Jamie Halder 3+2, Ryan MacDonald 4+1.

Rob shares this above report on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

View the location of this story.