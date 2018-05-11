Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : On the bend by The Worsley Trail PB GL15 ML530115 : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018668

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.51 (ML640568) : Edinburgh Road-Freshwater

Works description: pothole and patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018662

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

11 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Whitwell High street, from Bannock road to the 60mph sign going towards Godshill. ML530137 : High Street-Wh

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018520

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : J/o High Street and St. Edmunds Walk. 1) at the substation 2) o/s woody bank 3) o/s Mawneys 4) o/s Sunnyside

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018661

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 2 George Street “The Cod Father”

Works description: Scaffolding Licence- 11/05-17/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003936

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS First Floor Flat @ 51-52

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115004087-00813

Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01

Downside, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

11 May — 25 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : whole length from the junction of Down lane 252m back to the junction of Dow Lane ML 540251 : Downside-Ventn

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540251 VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018584

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GREEN ACRES FARM BATHINGBOURNE LANE BAT

Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169674

Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WESTBROOK OAKHILL RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09167001

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02

West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

11 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 2

Works description: Relay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115291317-01849