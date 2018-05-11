Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : On the bend by The Worsley Trail PB GL15 ML530115 : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018668
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.51 (ML640568) : Edinburgh Road-Freshwater
Works description: pothole and patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018662
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
11 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : Whitwell High street, from Bannock road to the 60mph sign going towards Godshill. ML530137 : High Street-Wh
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018520
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : J/o High Street and St. Edmunds Walk. 1) at the substation 2) o/s woody bank 3) o/s Mawneys 4) o/s Sunnyside
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018661
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 2 George Street “The Cod Father”
Works description: Scaffolding Licence- 11/05-17/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003936
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS First Floor Flat @ 51-52
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115004087-00813
Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01
Downside, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
11 May — 25 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : whole length from the junction of Down lane 252m back to the junction of Dow Lane ML 540251 : Downside-Ventn
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540251 VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018584
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GREEN ACRES FARM BATHINGBOURNE LANE BAT
Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169674
Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WESTBROOK OAKHILL RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09167001
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
11 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 2
Works description: Relay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115291317-01849
Friday, 11th May, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kMf
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓