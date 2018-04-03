Ben and pals take Imperial March from Isle of Wight to Paris

On 28th April 2018, Ben Allen will be strapping on his Stormtrooper armour once again (remember last time?) and going on what he refers to as “a little stroll for a fantastic local charity”.

When Ben says a little stroll, he actually means quite a long one. From the Isle of Wight to Paris, accompanied by friends, Simon, Matthew, Steve and Y T to raise funds for Isle of Wight charity, Layla’s Trust.

Supporting Layla’s Trust

Ben says,

“Layla’s Trust is a great cause, with a truly heartbreaking story (read more here), but through this pain comes great work, and selfless acts to help bereaved families and aid to those who care for children with life limiting conditions and terminal illness.”

He goes on to explains,

“Starting from Cowes, Isle of Wight, we’ll walk to Ryde, then cross the Solent to Portsmouth where we’ll then board a cross channel ferry. Once in Le Havre we’ll walk along the along the Seine River to Paris. We will be walking approximately 275km over eight days to reach the Eiffel Tower at 3pm on 6th May 2018. “I will be donning my Stormtrooper armour once more, whilst Simon and Matt accompany me on the journey. Our friends Steve & Y T will be aiding us this time in a support vehicle, so we won’t have to carry as much.”

Show your support

The chaps are hoping to raise over £4,000 – if you’re able to support them please head over to the fundraising page to donate.