Bluebells and Steam: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 33,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The Island is awash with beautiful Bluebells at the moment. Thank you to all the photographers who have added your great shots to our Flickr Pool.

We particularly love this one by Roger Millward titled, Bluebells and Steam. It captures the essence of Spring perfectly!

Image: © Roger Millward