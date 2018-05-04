Johnny Grimshaw’s ‘Paintings to Music’ on display at Full Circle Gallery

Andy shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

An exhibition of paintings by local painter, Johnny Grimshaw, is on display in the Full Circle Exhibition space at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The pictures on display focus primarily on his daughter Angelina Grimshaw, songwriter and well-travelled blues, country and folk musician.

A ‘chromatic poet’

Johnny Grimshaw describes himself as someone born a long time ago living on the Isle of Wight and is a ‘chromatic poet’ rather than a painter and far more in contact with songwriters and musicians rather than other visual artists.

He paints entirely in oils, every day and many of the images step straight from the lyrics of Angelina’s songs and have been selected for her CD and LP covers. To reverse the process, Angelina has often composed lyrics inspired by her father Johnny’s art works.

Commenting on his paintings, Johnny Grimshaw, said:

“When I write songs I wrap words around my thoughts, when I’m in my studio I cloth them in oil paints. “It’s like riding on the upper deck of a bus, travelling around the world and you see a million images but only at a quick glance, a momentary glimpse at another person’s reason for being.”

Presenting only likeness of shape, imagery and atmospheric location

Angelina, his daughter, comments:

“In this style of working there is no time afforded for background study or even positively identifiable features. “Therefore, for this very reason, he offers only the likeness of shape, imagery and atmospheric location and does not intrude upon or attempt to finalise an ongoing composition, a piece of poetry which he himself has been momentarily privy to glimpse. “In a symbolic way he hands the viewer a loaded paint brush to let him or her complete this work for the fulfilment of their own imagination.”

Location map

View the location of this story.