Boxing Hares: Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Perhaps this shot might have been better saved for the election week, but we love it so much we couldn’t wait to share it with readers who might not frequent our Flickr Pool.

The shot of boxing hares is the result of many hours of Nick Edwards watching this area in Gurnard.

He says,

“I feel very pleased to have seen and photographed boxing hares at last.”

Image: © Wight Seen – Nick Edwards