Brading sailing cadets fundraise on Red Funnel for Bart’s Bash

Polly shares this latest news from Brading Yacht Club. Ed

Unable to participate in last weekend’s worldwide ‘Bart’s Bash’ sailing event due to the tidal conditions, cadets from Brading Haven Yacht Club took to the Red Funnel ferry to help to share the message about the Andrew Simpson Foundation and raise funds at the same time.

Great day fundraising on-board

The cadets had a great day and created a real buzz on-board the car ferry, engaging passengers with various activities including a fun dressing up selfie area that was enjoyed by the young, the old and dogs.

Generous donations have been received for the free prize draw including a week’s holiday at award winning Nettlecombe Farm including a return ferry crossing with Red Funnel, sailing courses at the Andrew Simpson Academy and many more.

Bart’s Bash

Bart’s Bash unites sailors across the globe to take part in one enormous sailing race. The event, founded in 2014, is run in memory of Olympic and Americas Cup sailor Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson, and the annual fundraising and mass participation campaign is in aid of – and is organised by – the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASF).

Brading Haven Yacht Club will be hosting its own Bart’s Bash race and event this weekend (Saturday 23rd) when the tides are better for them and their results will be entered into the global competition.

Embraced the ethos

Amy Harvey, Communications & Media Coordinator for the Andrew Simpson Foundation, said,

“We are absolutely thrilled that the Brading Haven Cadets have embraced the ethos of the Andrew Simpson Foundation. We have a simple objective which is to “inspire the next generation” by using sailing to improve the lives of young people across the world, and to have a team of such passionate young sailors helping us share this message is fabulous – we are also exceedingly grateful to Red Funnel for making this possible.”

So far the cadets have nearly raised close to £1,000 and fundraising activity is still continuing. There is still time to donate at http://www.bartsbash.com/united-kingdom/brading-haven-yacht-club.

Location map

View the location of this story.