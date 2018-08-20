Brighstone diversion following burst water main

Island Roads have set up a diversion following the closure of Grange Road from its junction with Military Road to its junction with Galley Lane, Brighstone.

Southern Water are repairing a burst water main.

The diversion will affect Military Road, Brook Village Road, Brighstone Road, Brook Road, Hunny Hill, Main Road, New Road

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

