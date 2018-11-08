Cafe Scientifique: Another chance to discover more about amazing physiology of crocodiles

The next Cafe Scientifique talk takes place on Monday (12th Nov 7pm) when Colin Stevenson, the Education Officer at “Crocodiles of the World”, crosses the Solent and heads to Shanklin.

Colin will be talking about ‘The amazing physiology of Crocodiles’. Crocodiles have survived for over a hundred million years and one of the reasons for their survival is their physiology.

They have a very advanced immune system which means that if they are bitten, for example by another crocodile, they do not develop blood poisoning.

They also have a much more sophisticated heart than ourselves.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 12th November and starts at 7pm in the Regency Suite, Shanklin Conservative Club, Palmerston Road, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: radekvitoul under CC BY 2.0

Location map

