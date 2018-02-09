Cafe Scientifique: Find out how marine phytopankton controls climate change

This coming Monday (12th February) Cafe Scientifique returns with their next talk.

Dr Michelle Hale, Head of the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Portsmouth University will be talking about the importance of marine phytoplankton in controlling climate change.

Look forward to seeing plenty of pictures from research she has conducted whilst at sea in the Arctic and elsewhere.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 12th February and begins at 7pm.

Cafe Scientifique talks take place in the Regency Suite above the Conservative Club, Palmerston Road, Shanklin, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

