Proms star to perform with Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra

Tim Isard from Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra the shares details of their upcoming event. Ed

The next concert by the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra takes place on 17th March 2018.

Under the direction of their guest conductor Malcolm Hicks, the orchestra will perform a programme of nationalistic music. Malcolm Hicks is a very experienced musician having worked with many choirs and orchestras including the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Norwegian focus

The concert will open with the ever popular Norwegian Dances by Grieg.

These four dances use folk melodies from Grieg’s homeland, some of which are very well known and will be recognised by the audience.

Proms star Jamal Aliyev

The Orchestra will then be joined by soloist Jamal Aliyev for a performance of the Cello Concerto by English composer William Walton. Jamal’s recent performances have included a performance as soloist at this year’s BBC Albert Hall Proms.

Whilst not being the most well known cello concerto, the Walton does show off both the lyrical and virtuosic qualities of the cello and is very demanding for both soloist and orchestra.

Dvorak’s eighth symphony

After the interval there is just one work, the wonderful Symphony No.8 by Dvorak. Whilst the “New World Symphony” might be Dvorak’s most well known symphony, many people agree that the eighth symphony is his finest symphony.

It is full of the wonderful melodies so often associated with Dvorak many being adapted from traditional music found in his Bohemian homeland.

Book now

The concert starts at 7.15pm and tickets are available from the Medina Theatre box office, but book early.

The first two concerts held so far have been sold out and this concert is heading in that direction.

Image: © Yume Fujise

