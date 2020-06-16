Cancer charity secures long list of stars for Facebook Live gig

Famous faces, including Level 42 star Mark King, Wessex Boy Frank Turner and Feeder’s Grant Nicholas, are among those lining up to support Wessex Cancer Trust as the charity hosts its first virtual concert, Wessex Aid, this weekend (Saturday 20th June).

A long list of stars and community groups have recorded a song for the fundraising event which will premiere live on the Wessex Cancer Trust Facebook page from 8pm.

Also on the line up are Bang Bang Romeo, South African rocker Arno Carstens, the Island’s Lauran Hibberd and the infectious Love Soul Choir.

Frank Turner © Morne Van Zyl

You will be able to donate and watch the concert, produced in association with the Isle of Wight’s Nosy Marketing, by tuning into the WCT Facebook Page.

Every penny raised will help continue to support local people

Community Engagement Manager Lorraine White said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has massively affected our fundraising efforts, with all our major events being cancelled, so we’ve had to be a bit creative with our ideas – and Wessex Aid is the result. “It’s been incredibly fun to put together and the artists have really got behind the cause to help us create what we hope will be a truly memorable night of music. “To have the likes of Level 42, Feeder and Frank Turner on the bill is something we never thought possible at the outset. “Join us on Saturday night and if you are able to donate, please do. Every penny raised will help us continue to support local people affected by cancer – and this is a time when they really need us most.”

Lauran Hibberd

Donate

To donate, text WESSEXAID and the amount to 70085. (ie. to donate £5, text WESSEXAID 5 to 70085).

Alternatively or go to the Just Giving Website.

Singer songwriter, Frank Turner, said,

“I am very proud and happy to be part of Wessex Aid, raising funds and awareness for Wessex Cancer Trust. Obviously, with the lockdown and pandemic everybody is suffering right now but we need organisations like this to survive and keep doing the vital work that they do.”

Mark King

Level 42’s Mark King added,

“Thank you so much for supporting Wessex Cancer Trust, like everybody else they’re really struggling at the moment and having to come up with new ways of trying to raise money so if you can spare a quid, or two, a fiver, please do donate to them, it’s a fantastic trust, I’m so glad those guys are there.”

News shared by Lorraine on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed