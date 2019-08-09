Car Park built without permission must be removed say Isle of Wight council

A car park at Sandown Airport will have to be removed because it was built without planning permission.

Building work for the 19-space car park at Embassy Way commenced in August 2018, and was completed three months later.

It was built by software development company ICRTouch to supplement its existing 12-space car park.

Retrospective permission refused

Retrospective planning permission for the car park was sought by the company in February, but the Isle of Wight Council refused it on Monday (5th August).

The council said the car park has resulted in an over provision of car parking and would likely to lead to increased use of the existing ‘substandard’ junction of Scotchells Brook Lane with the main Newport Road.

Current car park overcrowded

In its application to retain the car park, ICRTouch said its current car park was overcrowded and some visitors and staff were therefore parking in laybys on Embassy Way.

It also said freeing up space around its building would provide easier access to the runway at Sandown Airport for emergency services, in case of aircraft accidents.

ICRTouch also said it was encouraging staff to cycle to work via the nearby cycle track or to car pool if possible.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: andyarthur under CC BY 2.0