Cash boost for Beaulieu House thanks to ‘very kind-hearted Island company’

A Sandown-based company has delivered an early Christmas gift to Beaulieu House – a cheque for £1,670.

ICRTouch visited Beaulieu House, the Island’s children’s home and overnight respite centre for those with challenging disabilities, to present the money to the charity.

Profits from adverstising in magazine

Colin Ringer, Managing Director of ICRTouch, which specialises in retail software development said:

“We create a company magazine three times a year which is sent out to our partner network. Some of our suppliers advertise in this magazine and we then donate the profits from the advertising to a local charity. “We decided on Beaulieu Respite as the beneficiary this year. After visiting Beaulieu and meeting some of the young people and the work the charity does, we knew we had made the right decision.”

“Yet another very kind-hearted Island company”

Tony Wake, Chairman of the charity commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this fantastic donation. ICRTouch are yet another very kind-hearted Island company helping us make our children and young people’s lives that little bit nicer. “In this instance, the money will be used for trips both on and off Island. These trips and our other activities simply could not be achieved without these donations. Thank you Colin and all of your staff.”

Back row left to right are Callum Maslem, Tara Adsett, Colin Ringer. Front row from left Lillie Fettes, Billy Marden, Dylan Atkins, Rebecca Jude.