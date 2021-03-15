Certas reveals plans for new fuel depot

A fuel depot could be placed near to the Isle of Wight College’s CECAMM Centre on the main road in and out of East Cowes, in Whippingham.

Plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Certas Energy to install three 125,000-litre fuel tanks, an office building, switch room, external lighting, fencing and parking at the Island Technology Park on Whipppingham Road.

Former garage converted

The energy company had been using an area behind the former York Avenue Garage in East Cowes, on a temporary basis, as a truck stop before it found a new permanent site on the Island.

The owner of the York Avenue site, the Sixers Group, said back in January that areas of the former garage have been converted to accommodate new businesses and confirmed the yard area was leased to Certas.

Following concerns from local residents, an Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said in January, the planning authority was investigating as it had received an enforcement complaint.

Loading and unloading operations

Proposals submitted through planning agents, Trident Engineering Consultants, say loading and unloading operations will take place at the Whippingham Road site — LGVs will load the fuel and HGVs will unload in the tankers.

© Trident Engineering

Up to five HGV parking spaces will be installed on the plot directly behind the CECAMM science and technology centre, along with space for staff and visitor car parking.

Apart from CECAMM, all remaining plots at the Island Technology Centre have been empty since it was built.

Have your say

To view, or comment on, the proposals, 21/00279/FUL, go to the council’s planning portal.

Comments will be accepted until 13th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview