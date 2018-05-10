Former Isle of Wight beach soccer player to cycle 4,000 km in 30 days for club

Cyclist Chris Morey has a set himself a new goal – to give something back to the sport he used to play.

Back in 2007, Chris’s beach soccer career, which included four England caps, was ended by a serious knee injury.

After having reconstructive surgery, Chris, a personal trainer, went on to compete in marathons and triathlons and completed a 3,500km cycle challenge from Athens to the UK for charity.

Cycling 4,000 km in 30 days

Now, he has set his sights on topping that feat by cycling at least 4,000km from Estonia to the Isle of Wight in 30 days, all to raise money for beach soccer on the Isle of Wight.

Chris, 34, of Madeira Road, Ventnor, said,

“My beach soccer days were some of my best so, if I can help, my efforts will be worthwhile. “Because I’ve already cycled 3,500km, this trip needed to be even bigger. “I’ll be cycling through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, France and finally England to the Isle of Wight. “From experience, knowing the way isn’t always straight forward. The kilometres can quickly add up by missing turnings or taking wrong ones. “Then I’ll need to find a place to camp, whether it’s inside a cave, abandoned building, at the side of the road or under a bridge, I’ve done them all.”

Chris will start the challenge on May 17th.

Kerr: “Overwhelmed” by Chris’s kindness and support

IW Beach Soccer’s general manager, Luke Kerr, said the money would go towards new beach soccer equipment.

Luke said:

“When Chris approached me and said he wanted to raise money to help IW Beach Soccer buy new equipment I was truly shocked and overwhelmed by his kindness and show of support. “Chris has enjoyed many years of beach soccer and felt he wanted to give something back to a community he has love and admiration for – along with great memories. “I can’t thank Chris enough, he is a real gentleman and the challenge he’s doing is really tough, so I hope the Island community will get behind him and help raise funds for new equipment for our youth teams and events.”

To track Chris’s progress and donate, visit the Go Fund Me Website.

This article is shared by Lorraine White on behalf of Isle of Wight Beach Soccer.