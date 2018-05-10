Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE QUARR OAKS ON QUARR HILL

Works description: RYDE 496041 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGHU01

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

10 May — 31 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL: From Walkers Lane to Sandy Way (ML630134): Farriers Way-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018193

B3399 Sandy Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

10 May — 31 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL: From Farriers Way 530m South (ML630135): Sandy Way-Shorwell:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018194

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : On the bend by The Worsley Trail PB GL15 ML530115 : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018668

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.51 (ML640568) : Edinburgh Road-Freshwater

Works description: pothole and patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018662

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

11 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Whitwell High street, from Bannock road to the 60mph sign going towards Godshill. ML530137 : High Street-Wh

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018520

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : J/o High Street and St. Edmunds Walk. 1) at the substation 2) o/s woody bank 3) o/s Mawneys 4) o/s Sunnyside

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018661

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 107 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Install water connections for new houses

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161670

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WESTWOOD DAIRY, FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remove disused air valve chamber

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116133

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os 72

Works description: Replace damaged valve box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/2-

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 May — 17 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 27-29

Works description: Scaffolding Licence-10/05-16/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003938

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 May — 17 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.52 – THe Body Shop

Works description: Cherry Picker- High Street, Newport – 07/05/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003935

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 157

Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003622

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/3-00112

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA

Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 2 George Street “The Cod Father”

Works description: Scaffolding Licence- 11/05-17/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003936

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS First Floor Flat @ 51-52

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115004087-00813

Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01

Downside, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

11 May — 25 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : whole length from the junction of Down lane 252m back to the junction of Dow Lane ML 540251 : Downside-Ventn

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540251 VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018584

Everard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Blythburgh

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115283741-00593

Gurnard Heights, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

10 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length from junction of Woodvale Road 291m ML 141126 : Gurnard Heights-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141126 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018582

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GREEN ACRES FARM BATHINGBOURNE LANE BAT

Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169674

Market Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St James Church

Works description: Scaffold Licence- Market Street, Ryde — 10/05-07/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003939

Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 NORMAN WAY, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09170646

Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

11 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WESTBROOK OAKHILL RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09167001

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02

West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

11 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 2

Works description: Relay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115291317-01849

Image: Zahlm under CC BY 2.0