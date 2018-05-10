Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE QUARR OAKS ON QUARR HILL
Works description: RYDE 496041 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGHU01
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
10 May — 31 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL: From Walkers Lane to Sandy Way (ML630134): Farriers Way-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018193
B3399 Sandy Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
10 May — 31 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL: From Farriers Way 530m South (ML630135): Sandy Way-Shorwell:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018194
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : On the bend by The Worsley Trail PB GL15 ML530115 : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018668
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.51 (ML640568) : Edinburgh Road-Freshwater
Works description: pothole and patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018662
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
11 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : Whitwell High street, from Bannock road to the 60mph sign going towards Godshill. ML530137 : High Street-Wh
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018520
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : J/o High Street and St. Edmunds Walk. 1) at the substation 2) o/s woody bank 3) o/s Mawneys 4) o/s Sunnyside
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018661
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 107 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install water connections for new houses
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161670
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WESTWOOD DAIRY, FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remove disused air valve chamber
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116133
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os 72
Works description: Replace damaged valve box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/2-
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 May — 17 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 27-29
Works description: Scaffolding Licence-10/05-16/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003938
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 May — 17 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.52 – THe Body Shop
Works description: Cherry Picker- High Street, Newport – 07/05/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003935
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 157
Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003622
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/3-00112
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA
Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 2 George Street “The Cod Father”
Works description: Scaffolding Licence- 11/05-17/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003936
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS First Floor Flat @ 51-52
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115004087-00813
Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01
Downside, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
11 May — 25 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : whole length from the junction of Down lane 252m back to the junction of Dow Lane ML 540251 : Downside-Ventn
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540251 VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018584
Everard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Blythburgh
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115283741-00593
Gurnard Heights, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
10 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : Whole length from junction of Woodvale Road 291m ML 141126 : Gurnard Heights-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141126 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018582
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GREEN ACRES FARM BATHINGBOURNE LANE BAT
Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169674
Market Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St James Church
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Market Street, Ryde — 10/05-07/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003939
Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 NORMAN WAY, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09170646
Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
11 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WESTBROOK OAKHILL RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09167001
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
11 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 2
Works description: Relay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115291317-01849
Thursday, 10th May, 2018 6:50am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kLP
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓