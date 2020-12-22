Christmas writing competition winners announced at virtual event

Sight for Wight was delighted to host its Short Story Writing Competition Award Ceremony on Monday 7th December, but this year it was a virtual event.

With a live stream on Facebook and YouTube with over 500 viewers to find out if they were one of the lucky ten winners, the feedback showed everyone enjoyed an evening of entertainment from Hannah The Vintage Songbird, Ben Stubbs, Kelly Burke and a poem written and narrated by volunteer Howard Thomas.

The winners

The under 12’s category winner was Isobel Woodford with her story, ‘Be Careful What You Wish for’, recorded by screenwriter and playwright, Ray Allen.

Isobel Woodford

The 12–17 category winner was Charlotte Wilson with her story, ‘I Wish I Had One More Day’ recorded by Jo Brand.

Charlotte Wilson

The Highly Commended category was added to recognise someone who showed the most potential as a future winner; this year’s winner was Claudia Summers with her story, written as a poem, ‘Whale Song’ recorded by Edana Minghella.

Claudia Summers with Chris Cane

The 18+ category winner was Fred Canavan with his story, ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ recorded by actor Melvyn Hayes. Fred has been a regular entrant and last won in 2018.

Fred Canavan

Listen again

All category winners will have their stories available to listen to on the Sight for Wight Website.

Volunteer Howard Thomas

Sight for Wight was extremely grateful that a number of celebrities, again, supported the charity by recording the winning entries from each category.

Cane: A huge thank you to everyone

Competition organiser, Chris Cane, Marketing and Events, said:

“We were honoured to have Ray Allen, Jo Brand, Melvyn Hayes and Edana Minghella read for us this year so a huge thanks to them for their help and support. “I would also like to extend thanks to Hannah The Vintage Songbird, Ben Stubbs and Kelly Burke for taking the time and trouble to record songs, especially for our virtual award ceremony, which was enjoyed by over 250 viewers on YouTube. “It is so generous of our celebrity readers, entertainers, staff and volunteers who all gave up their time to support Sight for Wight with this year’s Short Story Writing Competition Virtual Award Ceremony so a huge thank you to everyone.”

The entertainers

Hannah, The Vintage Songbird

Ben Stubbs played live

Kelly Burke

Hollyhead: Fierce competition

CEO, Lisa Hollyhead, added,

“The competition this year was fierce; we had 25 percent more stories than last year and I cannot thank Chris Cane enough for all the time he has volunteered to the Charity to make this possible. I don’t know how he manages to engage so many people; all of whom volunteer their own time to make this event so worthwhile. “Thank you everyone and well done to the winners. I could not put their entries down; they were all so engaging. The evening was a great success with over two hundred and fifty Facebook viewers and a further two hundred and sixty on YouTube. A particular well done to Claudia who was very brave in entering her story as a poem; a well-deserved winner and huge congratulations to Isobel, Fred and Charlotte too. “A final thanks must go to the entrants who took the time and trouble to enter this year’s competition and also our sponsors: ASDA; Busy Bee; Chale Parish Council; Margaret Dilley; Dinosaur Isle; The Entertainer; Fairlee Service Station; Farmhouse Fayre; Goddard’s Beer; Isle of Wight Cheese Company; Isle of Wight Pearl; Janice Ferguson; Garlic Farm; Sandham Office Services; Tapnell Farm; TESCO; Ventnor Botanic Garden; Wight Computers; Wightlink who provided the prizes.”

Sight for Wight Staff (from left to right) Jasmine Edwards, Susan Earley, Chris Cane, Elaine Bricknell, Lisa Hollyhead (CEO)

Sight for Wight raised over £875.