Local promotor Steve Robson and DJ Simon Ball have joined forces to create a brand new club night in Newport, its 1960’s inspired, but with a modern twist.

Steve who has launched a number of successful nights on the Island, including Electric 80s, said,

“There are a few great sixties/mod nights running on the Island so we wanted to do something a little different. A night that we think will appeal to people that want a great night out with something different from chart cheese, but might not think to go to a Mod night. “I have been thinking about it for a while, and when a friend of mine showed me his new venue opening in Newport, I knew this was the right time to give it a go as the venue; Strings Bar & Venue looks fantastic with a nice dance floor and stage.”

What to expect

Steve went on to add,

“Simon Ball will be playing 60’s, 80’s, 90’s and current tunes which fit with the retro sound and each month we will have guest DJs. We’ll also be including live music from 60’s inspired bands and have some cool ones lined-up already. “On our opening night we have dancers coming down from London who are the “Go to” dancers for sixties clubs, films and photo shoots, they should really add to the atmosphere, I can’t wait for the doors to open on the night!”

Club Zooom!

DJs play a mixture of classic sixties Soul, Northern, Psych and Freakbeat, alongside Britpop, Indie and current guitar sounds. There’ll also be sixties lighting and graphics.

Club Zooom! Taking clubbing back to a brighter future.

Where and when

Launch night is 1st July with Meyers Dancers – London’s 60s Go-go girls and guest DJ Kaf Tan.

It takes place at Strings Bar & Venue, Bowling Green Lane (behind the bus station), Newport PO30 1RR

Over 18 ID may be required.

Other events

There are two more Club Zooom nights planned for this year, 12th October welcomes live band, The Crooked 4th, a 60’s Hammond Groove lead band with amazing female vocals.

Get ready for the Christmas party scene on 2nd December with Tiddly Kinks – one of the UK’s best tributes to The Kinks.

