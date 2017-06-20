Disruption to train service between pier head and Shanklin

There is a reduced service on Island Line trains this morning.
A fault on a train between Ryde Pier Head and Shaklin is causing the problem.
Until it is sorted, an hourly service will depart Ryde Pier Head 49 minutes past each hour and Shanklin at 18 minutes past the hour.
Image: killercyberman400 under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 20th June, 2017 10:08am
By Sally Perry
