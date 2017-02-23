This in from Conservative councillor, Chris Whitehouse. Ed

Caretaker council Leader Dave Stewart said today more must be done to encourage young people to stay on the Island and stop the ‘brain drain’ to the mainland that risks harming future economic viability.

Dave said Conservatives will look to setting up a joint approach between the council, schools and business to address the best way to keep talent from leaving by making sure job opportunities are available in the form of better education, apprenticeships and the fostering of the entrepreneurial spirit.

The drive comes after figures obtained by Dave showed that there was a net outflow of people aged 15 to 29 from the Island over the last two years and a net inflow of people aged 60-69 – a trend that has more or less continued for many years.

Working together to stop the “brain drain”

Dave said,

“It doesn’t take a genius to see we must do more to keep young people here, if we are to have a stable long-term future for the Island and not become a retirement village. “To stop this ‘brain drain’ everyone must work together to offer the opportunities young people need to want to stay so we can have a balanced population. “Clearly many leave to go to higher education but we need to make sure there are top quality jobs for them to return to and proper apprenticeships and brilliant further education for those who stay. “This is a pressing long term objective for everyone on the Island, especially as the population begins to age, and it is right and proper for Conservatives to look at this long-term approach for the good of the Island.”

Conservative Business Advisory Group

Dave said work started last month with a seminar that has led to the setting up of the Conservative Business Advisory Group.

More momentum was delivered on 16th February when Dave brought education representatives together with businesses to discuss the challenge of engaging schools with business so young people become far more aware of the great opportunities available to them.

Dave explained,

“We need to be better at telling young people about what is available here and how they can tailor their career pathway to take advantage of the opportunities we have in the high-tech sectors like wind turbine blade manufacturing, boat building, high IT technology, advanced manufacturing, electronics, engineering as well as other more familiar industries like tourism, hospitality and retail outlets.”

He added,

“At the meeting, there were representatives from high schools, the Solent LEP, our own education officers, sixth form schools and apprentice training organisations as well as the Isle of Wight College, and it was a very positive day which showed how everyone understands the issue and everyone wants to do something about it”

Regeneration seminar

Dave said that education representatives will now join together with a range of Island business representatives at a seminar on the 2nd March when they will all be able to meet with council regeneration officers to better understand their role and network together.

“The job of the council here is to provide the co-ordination needed to link these two groups together and improve career advice and guidance going forward. This is one of those areas that will not garner a quick reward but it is good government to identify the issues. We must put in place a mechanism to do something about keeping our young here so our Island can continue to prosper in the future and I hope all parties will recognise this and be supportive.”

Ending Island’s brain and skills drain

Adding his own support, Cllr Chris Whitehouse, the Lead Member for Children’s Services, which includes education and training, says:

“We’ve got to give all our youngsters the best possible start in life and the best possible opportunities. They need the skills and training to thrive in an ever more competitive environment. “A Conservative Administration, if elected on 4th May, will deliver action to end the Island’s brain and skills drain.”

