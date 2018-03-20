Conversion of farm buildings without planning permission welcomed by CLA

Helen shares this latest news on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association. Ed

Rural businesses and communities have been given a boost after the Government announced an extension to permitted development rights that allow farmers to increase the size of their farm buildings and convert buildings into homes without full planning permission.

Housing Minister, Dominic Raab, has extended permitted development rights (the right to convert buildings without having to seek a full planning permission) by increasing the size limit of new agricultural buildings to 1,000 square metres and allowed for more options to convert existing farm buildings into family homes.

Conversion success stories

The CLA which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses is committed to making the planning system easier, faster and more cost effective. Converting farm buildings into homes has been a success story of recent years and the Minister’s commitment to permitted development rights is a further breakthrough in the CLA’s long-running effort to ensure the policy works for rural landowners and farmers.

CLA Isle of Wight Senior Adviser, Claire Bennett said:

“Permitted development is a success story. It shows how greater certainty and clearer rules can unlock investment potential and provide a boost to rural businesses and communities. We are pleased the Government has listened to us and extended this successful policy further but now need to see it used more widely with local authorities following the right granted. “Changing permitted development rights to increase the size limit of farm buildings will ensure farmers are better able to cope with the demands of modern farming and help to create more profitable businesses. This, along with the increased ability to build more desperately needed homes by converting existing farm buildings will reinvigorate rural communities and help to build a stronger, more sustainable countryside.”

Local authority resistance a problem

However, Claire Bennett warned that problems remain with significant local authority resistance to the use of permitted development rights, despite the clear policy direction given by the Government.

She said:

“We have seen an increase in the number of applications for new rural homes being bought forward, but too many are still being refused. We will continue to work with the Government and local authorities to promote the positive impact of these types of conversions.”

Image: mwf2005 under CC BY 2.0