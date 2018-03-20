Downs Road closed for recovery of Island Roads vehicle

Diversions are in place which the vehicle is recovered from Downs Road, Arreton.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

island roads vehicle on downs road by carl wright

Island Roads have issued a road closure of Downs Road again (it has closed and reopened several times since the snowy weekend weather).

This time the closure is between its junctions with Downend Road and Newport Shute for vehicle recovery (due to adverse weather conditions).

Diversion
The diversion will affect these streets: Downend Road, Arreton Street, Hale Common, Watery Lane, Harbors Lake Lane, Winford Road, High Street, The Shute, Langbridge, Knighton Lane, Knighton Shute, Mersley Downs Road.

Downs Road diversion

Image: © Wight kind permission of Carl Wright

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 20th March, 2018 12:26pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g7x

Filed under: Arreton, Central Wight, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*