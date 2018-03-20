Downs Road closed for recovery of Island Roads vehicle

Island Roads have issued a road closure of Downs Road again (it has closed and reopened several times since the snowy weekend weather).

This time the closure is between its junctions with Downend Road and Newport Shute for vehicle recovery (due to adverse weather conditions).

Diversion

The diversion will affect these streets: Downend Road, Arreton Street, Hale Common, Watery Lane, Harbors Lake Lane, Winford Road, High Street, The Shute, Langbridge, Knighton Lane, Knighton Shute, Mersley Downs Road.

Image: © Wight kind permission of Carl Wright

