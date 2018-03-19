Council funding cuts will mean new charges for Age UK’s HandyPerson service

Vikki shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Local charity pledges continued support with jobs around the home, despite loss of IW Council funding

Age UK Isle of Wight’s HandyPerson Service has been helping Island residents to live independently in their own homes for more than five years, by providing free labour for small jobs around the home.

Unfortunately, from 31st March 2018, Isle of Wight Council funding for this service is being removed; however, recognising the ongoing need for this vital service, the local charity has vowed to continue to provide an outstanding service, at a reasonable price for Island residents.

HomeSafe Service

This loss of funding means that, as of 1st April 2018, all handy person services supplied by Age UK Isle of Wight will be charged for under their HomeSafe Service, which aims to help residents with a range of jobs inside and outside the home, including:

Advice on home safety adaptations

Installing grab rails and other adaptations, (internal & external)

Fitting doorbells and external key safes

Installing smoke alarms

Fitting locks and security chains

Fitting plug sockets & light fixtures (and other minor electrical jobs)

Power washing paths, patios and driveways

Building steps and ramps

Moving and assembling furniture, units, flat-packs, etc.

Fence and gate repairs

Hanging shelving, picture frames, mirrors, blinds & curtain rails

Minor carpentry and plumbing work

Low-level guttering maintenance and clearing

General household repairs

Reliable and trustworthy

Jobs through the charity’s HomeSafe Service are carried out by experienced technicians, all of whom are employed by Age UK Isle of Wight, are reliable and trustworthy, and have full DBS checks and insurance.

As well as the peace of mind that residents will get from utilising trusted tradespeople, those using the HomeSafe Service will be supporting a vital local charity; any profits from the HomeSafe Service go directly towards helping to provide Age UK Isle of Wight’s free, charitable services.

The HomeSafe Service is available to all adults over 18, living on the Isle of Wight.