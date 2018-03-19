‘Good’ in all areas of provision at this Isle of Wight school

Ofsted inspectors have issued their latest report for the Island Learning Centre today (Monday.

The school provides education for pupils who are unable to maintain a place at a

mainstream school. All pupils have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities.

Following an inspection in February, Ofsted have rated the school as ‘Good’ in all areas of provision.

Why the school is Good

Highlights from the report include:

The headteacher provides strong leadership. She has ensured that the school is a positive, purposeful and calm learning environment.

Leaders and staff successfully develop pupils’ self-esteem. As a result, pupils take pride in their work and in their well-kept school.

In most subjects and year groups, teachers ensure that learning is planned well.

Teachers use a range of strategies that help pupils succeed and make the right choices regarding their learning and behaviour.

Pupils make consistently good progress in most subjects. Effective support ensures that pupils who have complex needs or low starting points also make strong progress.

Pupils’ conduct around the school is good. Staff are skilled in ensuring that pupils’ individual behavioural needs are met well.

The management committee have a strong grasp of the school’s strengths and

weaknesses. They are ambitious for the school and its pupils.

weaknesses. They are ambitious for the school and its pupils.

significant success it has in improving pupils’ attitudes to learning and supporting their wellbeing.

significant success it has in improving pupils' attitudes to learning and supporting their wellbeing.

While pupils’ attendance is beginning to improve, it is too low. Leaders acknowledge that more needs to be achieved to raise pupils’ attendance further.

The quality of teaching and learning in mathematics, particularly for older pupils, is not as consistently strong as that of other subjects.

The most able pupils are not consistently challenged. As a result, these pupils do not achieve as well as they could.

The report

