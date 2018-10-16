Cowes Enterprise College ranked best on the Isle of Wight in new GCSE tables

Cowes Enterprise College scored 0.17 which means that each student achieves on average a fifth a GCSE grade better per subject than similar students nationally.

cowes enterprise college gcse results

Katie shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

Cowes Enterprise College is today celebrating strong results in new GCSE tables published today which rank it as the best secondary school on the Isle of Wight.

The academy’s performance is highlighted in the “Progress 8” measure, which measures progress by each student from age 11 to GCSE across eight subjects, including key academic subjects.

Kitley: “Testament to the hard work and dedication”
Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“We are delighted that our students have performed so strongly, demonstrating the outstanding value that we add to our students from when they join us at 11 until they leave at 16 after their GCSEs.

“The significant and well-deserved success which has been achieved is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers.

“Today’s results are a further demonstration of the excellence of Cowes Enterprise College.”

Hudson: “Demonstrates positive difference Academy is making”
Nick Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

“Cowes Enterprise College, like Ormiston Academies Trust as a whole, is committed to raising aspirations and broadening horizons for all students, no matter what their background – and today’s figures demonstrate the positive difference the Academy is making for the young people it serves.

“The Academy continues to work hard to ensure that every student, no matter what their background, reaches their full potential.”

Tuesday, 16th October, 2018 1:27pm

juliancritchley
I wince a bit when I read stories like this. The Progress 8 measure is flawed, like all such measures. As anyone will understand, when we are dealing with such small sample sizes as a single school year in a single school, we don’t need more than a small handful of children to have a bad year or an unlucky exam, and it has a significant effect… Read more »
16, October 2018 1:48 pm
profoundlife

Fair play – looking at the data, they also top the table for % with grade 5 or higher in English and Maths, EBacc average score and Attainment 8 average score. Well done to them.

16, October 2018 3:00 pm
