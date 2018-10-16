Cowes Enterprise College ranked best on the Isle of Wight in new GCSE tables

Katie shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

Cowes Enterprise College is today celebrating strong results in new GCSE tables published today which rank it as the best secondary school on the Isle of Wight.

The academy’s performance is highlighted in the “Progress 8” measure, which measures progress by each student from age 11 to GCSE across eight subjects, including key academic subjects.

Cowes Enterprise College, sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), scored 0.17 which means that each student achieves on average a fifth a GCSE grade better per subject than similar students nationally.

Kitley: “Testament to the hard work and dedication”

Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“We are delighted that our students have performed so strongly, demonstrating the outstanding value that we add to our students from when they join us at 11 until they leave at 16 after their GCSEs. “The significant and well-deserved success which has been achieved is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers. “Today’s results are a further demonstration of the excellence of Cowes Enterprise College.”

Hudson: “Demonstrates positive difference Academy is making”

Nick Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

“Cowes Enterprise College, like Ormiston Academies Trust as a whole, is committed to raising aspirations and broadening horizons for all students, no matter what their background – and today’s figures demonstrate the positive difference the Academy is making for the young people it serves. “The Academy continues to work hard to ensure that every student, no matter what their background, reaches their full potential.”

Location map

View the location of this story.