Crime prevention advice extends beyond roadshow

Successful crime prevention roadshow events hosted by Neighbourhood Policing Teams on the Isle of Wight.

Officers from the Isle of Wight’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams have joined forces with Isle of Wight Council’s Trading Standards team, Age UK, and the Blue Lamp Trust to host successful crime prevention roadshow events.

Across the Island

Between Friday 20 April and Sunday 6 May events were held at locations including: Ryde Bus Station, East Cowes Square, and Medina Park in Whippingham. In addition events have been held in conjunction with the mobile library service at Wootton, Brading, St Helens, and Havenstreet.

During the fortnight of activity the organisations involved have provided crime prevention advice about burglary, vehicle and doorstep crime to more than 350 people.

Range of advice

At Ryde Bus Station two elderly ladies staying at a hotel in the town made a point of requesting personal safety alarms and thanked the agencies on hand for their help. On Sunday 6 May at St Helens car boot sale and Ryde Esplanade the teams spoke to traders and visitors to highlight scam awareness and doorstep crime.

In addition on Saturday 9 June PCSO’s (Police Community Support Officers) from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Ryde and ten Police Cadets will be delivering letters and crime prevention packs to residents in areas including: Bembridge, Seaview, and Fishbourne.

Temporary Police Sergeant, Dave Cooper, from the team based at Ryde said:

“We’ve been carrying out these events to highlight crime prevention advice to residents as part of our role in the Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership. Over the summer similar events will be held on the south and west of the Island. “I’m delighted that so many people have come to speak to us, some wanted to collect information to share with elderly or vulnerable friends and relatives. Community engagement like this is a key part of our role and helps us to understand what issues residents want us to address. “I’d also like to remind people that reporting crime and suspicious incidents to us is vital to building a comprehensive picture of what is happening in our local communities and whether there are any trends developing. We need you to report incidents so that we can consider an appropriate response with our partners. You can make a report by calling 101 or visiting www.hampshire.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.”

Crime prevention advice

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention advice:

Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property

Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key.

Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes. It doesn’t take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox.

Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening. If you head out while it is still daylight and won’t be back till after dark then a timer switches (available from most DIY stores) can be useful in turning your lights, radios and other appliances on at a set time before you get back.

Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.

Do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden; lock them away in your shed.

Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.

Use door chains and spy holes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door. Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police.

Record the details of your property such as serial numbers for electronic goods on the Immobilise website (https://www.immobilise.com/)

We encourage members of the public to be vigilant against distraction burglars and to follow our crime prevention advice:

Never open your door to someone you don’t know or aren’t expecting.

Always make sure a caller is who they say they are before letting them into your home.

Make sure your back door is locked before answering the front door.

Use a door chain when opening the door.

Ask for identification and check it carefully before letting anyone in.

Ask them to come back when someone else is at home with you.

Direct people asking for help to a nearby shop or other public place, don’t let them in.

Always report any suspicious caller to your home to the police on 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, call 999.

Thefts from vehicles

Don’t leave anything in your car – if it’s not there, then it can’t be stolen.

Choose a stereo that can be removed and make sure you take it with you! You should also mark it with your registration number or postcode, in case it’s stolen.

Thieves aren’t picky, so don’t leave even low-value items in your car. Often thieves will smash and grab first and look later to see if what they’ve stolen is valuable.

Don’t hide it – if you hide items under the seat or in the glove box, chances are someone will have watched you. If you cannot avoid leaving something in your car, put it in your boot before you begin your journey.

Don’t leave valuables in your car even for a minute – it only takes a thief a few seconds to smash a window and get what they want, so don’t take the chance.

Your car isn’t safe to be left unlocked on your driveway – nearly half of all incidents where items are stolen from cars happen when they are parked overnight, close to the owner’s home.

Don’t leave your house keys or anything with your address on it in your vehicle – someone could steal your keys and then let themselves into your home.

Sat Navs

If it’s portable, take the sat nav with you together with the support cradle and suction pads.

Wipe away any marks left by the suction pads as thieves will look out for these.

Don’t leave your equipment in the glove compartment – thieves usually check here first.

Securing Cars

Always secure your car.

Always lock your car and wind your windows up, even if you are just posting a letter or going into a petrol station.

If you are stationary in traffic, keep your doors locked and don’t wind your windows too far down – someone could reach in and try to grab something off your passenger seat.

Use a steering wheel lock every time you leave your car – it makes life more difficult for the thief and therefore your car a less tempting target.

Get a car alarm – they not only deter a thief from stealing the car, but also from stealing items from inside it. Have it fitted by a professional.

Immobilisers stop the engine from starting if the car is being stolen and they are the best way to stop thieves. Having an immobiliser is a good idea if you have an expensive car, and it might help to reduce your insurance premiums.

Beauty Spot Vehicle Advice

Try to park in sign-posted parking areas.

Be cautious about parking your car in isolation. Thieves can be put off when other people are around.

Do not leave anything in your vehicle. A jacket or coat left behind may be of very little value to you, but a thief may think it has been used to hide a laptop or handbag and will break into your vehicle to find out.

Before you leave home, think about what you need and leave any unnecessary items of value at home.

Whilst enjoying the sights make sure you keep your bag and possessions with you.

Log your property for free on www.immobilise.com

The Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership brings together key organisations to work alongside each other to tackle, prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour on the Island.

For more information please visit the Community Safety Website

News submitted on behalf of Hampshire Police. Ed