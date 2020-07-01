Delay in Government advice for Registrars could mean further disappointment for junior doctor’s wedding (updated)

Last week News OnTheWight shared the story of the daughter of local veterinary surgeons, Simon and Caroline Baker, whose wedding planned for two weeks ago was postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown measures.

When Boris Johnson announced on 23rd June that weddings with up to 30 people could go ahead from 4th July (this Saturday) Simon and Caroline were delighted, and their daughter, Emily managed, to rebook the church service for this Saturday.

No guidance for Registrars

However, emails seen by News OnTheWight reveal a delay from the Government in providing necessary guidance for Registrars in Nottingham (where the wedding is taking place) – meaning a common licence for junior doctor Emily’s wedding has still not been issued and it’s causing further concern.

This week will be the last when all three doctors who are to be Emily’s bridesmaids will be off work together for many months.

Let’s hope for their sakes and the 25 other guests who were expecting to attend a wedding this week – based entirely on what the Prime Minister stated a week ago – the guidance is issued as swiftly.

Deep thanks to Bishop Foster

Dr Baker told News OnTheWight,

“I’d like to express publicly our deep thanks to Bishop Christopher Foster of Portsmouth.”

Article edit

10.25am 1st July – Reference to Nottingham added and quote from Dr Baker.

Image: tatianazemliakova under CC BY 2.0